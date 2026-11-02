Blue whales have gone missing off the Galápagos. Scientists think El Niño could be why.

Blue whale sightings have fallen off dramatically near the Galápagos. El Niño may be to blame.

María de los Ángeles Orfila&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
two blue whales swim deep underwater
Scientists are trying to understand why blue whales abandoned their usual feeding place and where they have gone instead.
(Image credit: Gerard Soury via Getty Images)
0
María de los Ángeles Orfila
María de los Ángeles Orfila
Live Science Contributor

María de los Ángeles Orfila is a science journalist from Montevideo, Uruguay, known for her long-form writing featured in El País and El Observador. She also participated in the Sharon Dunwoody Mentoring Program 2023 offered by The Open Notebook and has bylines in Science, Scientific American, and Discover Magazine, among other outlets.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.