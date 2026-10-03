'Giant tusks from Siberia were thought to be the horns of the mythical unicorn': What medieval people made of fossils before vertebrate paleontology

In this excerpt from "The Story of the Mammals in 25 Discoveries," author Donald R. Prothero looks at a time when the idea of extinction was blasphemous.

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A drawing of a unicorn.
A drawing of a unicorn from 16th century Italy. In the Middle Ages, people thought tusks pulled from the ground belonged to the mythical creature.
(Image credit: Historical image collection by Bildagentur via Alamy)

Mammals first appeared on Earth over 200 million years ago, scuttling around alongside the dinosaurs as little mouse-sized creatures. But after the asteroid hit 66 million years ago, it was their time to shine ‪—‬ and the Age of Mammals began.

But the path to understanding our own branch of the animal kingdom hasn't been straightforward. In this excerpt from "The Story of the Mammals in 25 Discoveries" (Columbia University Press, 2026), author Donald R. Prothero looks at a time when philosophers and early naturalists believed giants roamed the Earth and explores the idea that extinction was heresy.

Donald R. Prothero
Donald R. Prothero
Paleontologist and geologist

Donald R. Prothero is a paleontology and geology researcher, teacher and author. He is an adjunct professor of geological sciences at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a research associate in vertebrate paleontology at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. His Columbia University Press books include "The Story of Earth's Climate in 25 Discoveries: How Scientists Found the Connections Between Climate and Life" (2024) and "The Story of Evolution in 25 Discoveries: The Evidence and the People Who Found It" (2020).

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