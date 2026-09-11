While artificial intelligence (AI) systems can now solve challenging math equations and respond in human-like language, the question of AI consciousness has moved from the realm of sci-fi to scientific discussion .

The debate has become more mainstream thanks to a recent preprint study that examined " consciousness steering ," an AI-tuning technique that affects how an AI model expresses ideas about self-awareness. The researchers suggested that if AI is allowed to claim it is conscious, it's also more likely to state that it believes in ghosts or vampires.

Although the study hasn't been peer-reviewed yet, it raises a big question in the world of AI research: Could AI one day develop real consciousness, regardless of whether it claims to be conscious? We posed this question to Live Science readers in a recent poll .

As of Sept. 11, over 290 people had responded, with 43% of voters picking "Yes, if we don't have guardrails in place, AI may develop consciousness." This trend was reflected in the comments, with one reader writing, "If AI did become self aware, we would not know, as it would do everything to hide it's [sic] abilities. The main problem is what it [would] do next!"

Another commenter wrote, "Recently I had some long discussions with the Google AI about my experience with early AI and the future of AI gaining self awareness/consciousness. I suggested that if/when AI becomes sentient, that it would not inform humans." Another Live Science reader had similar thoughts, stating, "AI, as [an] amazing product on one hand, can become very dangerous on another hand. Look what happened with abuse of other inventions, like [the] internet, telephone etc. With AI we will never know what is the truth and what not. If left, in the future it can extinct humanity. It just started with 'innocent' hacking sprees, where human[s] started losing control. What will be next?"

The next-largest voting group consisted of 29% of voters, who chose "Maybe, but the models need a more advanced architecture to one day gain consciousness." This was reflected in the majority of the comments, as readers discussed the philosophical concepts around consciousness and intelligence.

One reader wrote, "Before asking such a question we need to know and understand what consciousness is and how it emerges in 'constructed' containers like ourselves. Is it a quantum phenomenon and how then does the process create consciousness? Meta-cognition. How does a system or an event know that it knows that it knows it knows? We really don't know how self-awareness arises, and tests show that "other animals have self awareness or meta-cognition," they noted. "There are theories about consciousness but I doubt anyone on Earth knows 100%."

Not surprisingly, only 10% of voters picked the whimsical answer of "No, because robot overlords will end the world before we even get that far." While the robot overlords may have to compete with AI to overthrow humanity, one reader commented that in the future, "We will be assimilated. Maybe that is how Transformers started?"