'Maybe that is how Transformers started': Readers react to the possibility of AI becoming self-aware

Could AI become conscious? Live Science readers revealed their thoughts about this technological possibility.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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A square with the word &quot;AI&quot; on it is surrounded by small yellow signs with exclamation points on them
A recent study removed guardrails around an AI model to allow it express claims about self-awareness.
(Image credit: J Studios via Getty Images)

While artificial intelligence (AI) systems can now solve challenging math equations and respond in human-like language, the question of AI consciousness has moved from the realm of sci-fi to scientific discussion.

The debate has become more mainstream thanks to a recent preprint study that examined "consciousness steering," an AI-tuning technique that affects how an AI model expresses ideas about self-awareness. The researchers suggested that if AI is allowed to claim it is conscious, it's also more likely to state that it believes in ghosts or vampires.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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