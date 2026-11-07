I almost died from flu. My life didn't go back to normal after.

Madi Allen was 12 years old when she almost died from flu. Now 28, she shared her story with Live Science.

Hannah Osborne&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
A blond woman holds up a soccer jersey while wearing a black graduation cap
After almost dying from flu aged 12, Allen graduated and is now training to be a respiratory therapist.
(Image credit: Madi Allen)
0

In February 2011, Madi Allen, a healthy 12-year-old in Central Illinois, who loved playing sports, almost died from the flu. The influenza B virus resulted in her developing necrotizing pneumonia, where the infection triggers inflammation that destroys the tissue of the lungs, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and her kidneys shut down. She was put on life support and dialysis, and was intubated for five weeks. She spent another two months in hospital and a decade recovering from the damage caused.

Allen, now 28, shared her experience with Live Science.

Hannah Osborne
Hannah Osborne
Editor

Hannah Osborne is the planet Earth and animals editor at Live Science. Prior to Live Science, she worked for several years at Newsweek as the science editor. Before this she was science editor at International Business Times U.K. Hannah holds a master's in journalism from Goldsmith's, University of London.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.