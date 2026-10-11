Life's Little Mysteries

How did Roman aqueducts get water to go uphill?

Roman aqueducts used gravity to transport water. So how did they get it to go uphill?

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A series of stone pillars in the middle of a valley.
Part of a Roman aqueduct at Aspendos. It used a system of inverted siphons to move water uphill.
(Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)

Aqueducts are some of the ancient Romans' most prominent surviving archaeological remains. These aqueducts relied on gravity to bring down the water to cities gradually. But some, such as the aqueduct at Aspendos in Turkey, had sections where they had to go uphill. So how did the Romans get water to flow upward?

The Romans used a few methods, including siphons and various water-lifting devices, experts told Live Science.

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Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

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