Auroras appear in broad daylight in Smile spacecraft's eerie first images of Earth ‪—‬ Space photo of the week

The joint European-Chinese Smile satellite officially began its science operations this week, sharing a ghostly image of Earth's sunlit North Pole ringed by giant auroras.

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Earth glows like a half moon while a giant aurora writhes over the North Pole in this ultraviolet image from the new Smile spacecraft.

(Image credit: ESA & CAS/Smile/UVI CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
Quick facts

What it is: An aurora on the sunlit side of Earth

Where it is: Over the North Pole, as seen from about 75,000 miles away

When it was shared: Sept. 30

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Brandon Specktor
Brandon Specktor
Editor

Brandon is the space / physics editor at Live Science. With more than 20 years of editorial experience, his writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, CBS.com, the Richard Dawkins Foundation website and other outlets. He holds a bachelor's degree in creative writing from the University of Arizona, with minors in journalism and media arts. His interests include black holes, asteroids and comets, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

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