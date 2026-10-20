'It makes me feel that we can do a lot about it': ESA official shares striking satellite snap of Europe's record-breaking summer heat waves — Earth from space

The head of ESA's Earth observation program tells Live Science why a striking image of a recent heat wave scorching Southern Europe gives her hope that we can properly monitor ‪— and eventually prevent ‪— similar extreme weather events in the future.

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A multicolor thermal photo of Southern Europe showing high temperatures across the continent
This multicolor thermal image shows a recent heat wave that struck Southern Europe and North Africa in June 2026. It was selected for this week's edition of Earth From Space by the European Space Agency's Simonetta Cheli, who says that the photo gives her hope that we can deal with human-caused climate change.
(Image credit: ESA/Sentinel-3B)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Southern Europe and North Africa

What's in the photo? Land and sea surface temperatures during one of Europe's record-breaking summer heat waves

Which satellite took the photo? Sentinel-3B

When was it taken? June 23, 2026

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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