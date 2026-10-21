Lightest-ever neutron star system proves Einstein right about relativity yet again

Einstein's theory of relativity just got put to the test by the lightest binary neutron star system ever discovered.

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An illustration of a glowing ring of light next to a white star in space.
An illustration of a neutron star (blue) in a binary star system. New research investigates the lightest double neutron star binary system ever found, testing the predictions of Einstein's relativity.
(Image credit: ESA/Francesco Ferraro (Bologna Astronomical Observatory))
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Astronomers have discovered the lightest known pair of neutron stars — two ultradense stellar remnants that circle each other every 2 hours, 22 minutes, veering toward an inevitable collision about 82 million years from now. By timing radio pulses from one of the stars, the researchers detected three subtle effects predicted by Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity and found that the theory describes the pair's motion to within about 1% — proving the visionary physicist right yet again.

The researchers published their findings Sept. 15 in the journal Physical Review Letters.

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Andrey Feldman
Andrey Feldman
Live Science Contributor

Andrey got his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in elementary particle physics from Novosibirsk State University in Russia, and a Ph.D. in string theory from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He works as a science writer, specializing in physics, space, and technology. His articles have been published in AdvancedScienceNews, PhysicsWorld, Science, and other outlets.

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