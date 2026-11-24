When Francis Halzen first proposed burying a $271 million telescope deep beneath the South Pole, he expected to be laughed off stage. Four decades later, it won him a Nobel Prize.

Consisting of thousands of light sensors strung like rosary beads inside a cubic kilometer (0.2 cubic miles) of pristine ice, his detector, aptly named IceCube, is not an obvious way to study the universe. But Halzen , a theoretical physicist at the University of Madison-Wisconsin, isn't looking for something obvious.

His quarry is neutrinos , near-massless, chargeless, shapeshifters that are the most abundant material particles in existence. They form from nuclear processes and high-energy collisions, swarming out of our sun and whizzing from the outskirts of black holes. Yet though neutrinos stream through stars, planets, and us every second in their trillions, you still have a 75% chance of living your entire life without a single one striking an atom in your body .

On the rare occasions neutrinos do interact with atoms, they create charged particles that zip through water or ice faster than light does, casting a faint blue cone — the optical equivalent of a sonic boom .

Since 2011, IceCube has been retracing this blue light to study neutrinos produced by the most violent astrophysical events, probing energies far beyond those of Earth-based laboratories to find cracks in the laws of physics.

In the wake of his Nobel win, Live Science sat down with Halzen to discuss neutrinos, IceCube's journey from fanciful proposal to historic success, and the future of mapping the cosmos using the trails of ghosts. Here's what he had to say.

Ben Turner: What first got you into physics?

Francis Halzen: I got into physics kind of by accident. When I came out of high school, I didn't know what to do. I was interested in languages, I was interested in science. I'm a bad example of an inspirational career.

Francis Halzen is a Belgian-American particle physicist at the University of Wisconsin-Madinson who won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. Halzen first proposed the telescope's prototype, called AMANDA, in 1988. (Image credit: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

I did mathematics because in the Belgian system it was very much in the old French style — in fact, it was created by Napoleon — and hadn't changed when I was in high school. And so, if you were a good student, mathematics was the thing to do, right? So I did mathematics for two years, and then I did physics in parallel, and then switched to physics. When I switched, I got a professor who became my supervisor and he gave me the paper of George Zweig [who co-proposed quarks alongside Murray Gell-Mann] on quarks, which was a fundamental discovery.

George Zweig was actually an experimentalist, and he made these calculations using little figures. I recognized, as I had done mathematics, that this was group theory ; and I said "I can do this better." I actually wrote several papers on the subject; and so suddenly I was a theoretical particle physicist. And that's what I still am. My heart never left particle physics.

BT: And then quarks eventually became neutrinos for you. Why neutrinos?

FH: I actually didn't study neutrinos until I really got involved in starting this experiment. Half of my career, which was passed by the time I started AMANDA [IceCube's prototype] and IceCube, I really had very little overlap with neutrino physics.

I became interested in neutrinos again [while] solving a theoretical problem. In fact, the idea of detecting neutrinos with ice originated with [Gurgen] Askaryan, an Armenian physicist, in 1963.

You cannot see neutrinos. They have no charge. They have basically no mass. So the way to detect neutrinos is when they interact with the nucleus. We are moving now in a sea of neutrinos, but neutrinos don't interact with atoms, so we don't know it. But if they accidentally hit the nucleus of an atom, then they make a nuclear reaction, and that emits charged particles. It's like a spark, and you can detect a spark with antennas.

So Askaryan's idea was to put radio antennas in ice. We are doing exactly that. But instead of looking at the radio emission, we look at the light that's emitted, which is just blue light. We use that blue light to reconstruct the neutrino and all its properties, including its direction — [that's] why it is a telescope, right?

Building on Askaryan's idea, The Askaryan Radio Array (ARA) complements IceCube by searching for high-energy neutrinos with radio antennas buried 200 meters (670 feet) below Antarctica's ice. (Image credit: Pennsylvania State University)

I was worrying about that experiment because they had not been able to calculate the power of the spark, so they didn't know if this worked or not. Then someone told me at some point that the Russians — I guess it was still the Soviet Union — are actually doing this at a station in Antarctica by pointing [radio] dishes into the ice. I said: "This is crazy."

But I had ice all over my brain, right? When I saw in the late 80s how difficult it was to do these experiments in deep ocean water it was normal to have the idea to do it in ice. And, to our credit, we understood that it actually may be simpler.

BT: Why is being able to calculate the power of the spark so important?

FH: [It's about] how much light is made, and how far it travels through your detector. If you don't make enough light, and it's immediately absorbed, then you have no experiment.

The reason we are talking to each other [today] is because we had this incredible luck that blue light travels 100 meters [328 feet] and more through this ancient ice without being absorbed. So it's relatively easy to instrument an ice block of a kilometer cubed with light sensors.

BT: When you first proposed melting 61 two-kilometre [1.2-mile] holes in the coldest place on Earth, you said you expected to be laughed off stage. Then when you weren't, you said you continued to worry about it . What were you worrying about?

FH: Well, the worry was that I was totally out of my league. I didn't understand glaciology, I am not an experimentalist, so I didn't really grasp the technological challenges of doing this. The experiments in water were not doing very well: There was the leading experiment off the coast of Hawaii [the Deep Underwater Muon And Neutrino Detector, or DUMAND, project] and it happened that the man leading this experiment, John Learned , was a good friend of mine, and I eventually contacted him.

And the glaciology, of course. Nobody knew what the optical properties were of ice at a depth of one kilometer [0.6 miles] or more under the South Pole. There were [ice] cores that had been taken, but cores are small — the size of a teacup — so you cannot tell how far the light travels [through the ice]. So people thought it was a cute idea that would never work.

If I had known more about glaciology, about hot water drilling, and about the technical challenges, I would never have started this experiment. It's the advantage of being ignorant. It's why young people make great discoveries, and when you're 82 years old you don't make this progress — you know too much.

An artist's illustration showing what the interior of IceCube would look like without the ice. (Image credit: Jamie Yang, IceCube Collaboration)

BT: You speak about AMANDA and IceCube with a lot of ambivalence. You said you " got dragged into it by accident " and "tried to get out of it many times."

FH: Oh yes, absolutely. You know, theorists write two types of papers: [the first are] papers where they think they contribute to the progress of science — they usually don't. But the other type of paper is just to show you're smart. And this was definitely in the second category. And then two people from Berkeley [Doug Lowder and Andrew Westphal] actually started the experiment.

BT: Well, you won a Nobel Prize for it. If you wanted to look smart, you succeeded.

FH: Yeah, without a lot of luck, I wouldn't be sitting here.

They're this almost non-existent piece of reality. Francis Halzen

BT: But surely it wasn't just showing off? Despite all of the uncertainties and worries, there must have been something about neutrinos — these barely detectable, misbehaving particles — that's so important it made you stick around. What's the draw to learn about them?

FH: Neutrinos are something really special, right? When you look at the Standard Model of matter [which describes all the known particles and forces], it has quarks, leptons, and neutrinos.

But neutrinos are special in the sense that they're supposed to have no mass. They're just like photons: they travel at the speed of light, so you can do astronomy with them. But then they have the advantage that they go through planets; they go through the Earth; they reach you from the beginning of time; they reach you from the edge of the universe. They're this almost non-existent piece of reality.

So they always had a special fascination. We knew they existed since 1930; because without neutrinos you cannot change a proton into a neutron. They were ghosts — that's where the name "ghost particle" comes from. They were part of physics, and particle physics, and nuclear physics, but they had never been seen.

It's only in 1956 that [Frederick] Reines and [Clyde] Cowen finally discovered the neutrino by putting a detector close to a nuclear reactor, where there are lots of them. If they don't interact, then you compensate by going to a place where there are lots of them, and a nuclear reactor was an opportunity.

It's a fascinating particle. Of course now it fascinates us because they do have mass, which is not allowed by the structure of the Standard Model, and so they carry some information on new physics — the new physics we are looking for with the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva. They are the particles that have carried the message of that new physics most directly, and that's our domain.

We should have all the advantages. Sadly, they just behave like the Standard Model in everything we have done over the first 15 years of this experiment.

Construction workers inside one of the two colossal caverns created for the particle detector modules of Fermilab's Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE). By probing the properties of neutrinos, physicists are hoping to assess key theories, including neutrinos' hypothesized role in tipping the universe into containing more matter than antimatter. (Image credit: Matthew Kapust, Sanford Underground Research Facility)

BT: Famously, in 1993 to '94, microscopic air bubbles trapped in Antarctica's ice scattered neutrinos' blue light like frosted glass, nearly killing the project. You saved it by drilling to where the ice sheet's weight crushed those bubbles out of existence, up to 2.5 kilometers [1.6 miles] beneath the surface and one kilometer deeper than you originally planned. How hard was that?

FH: Well, the drilling almost killed the project twice.

It's actually an interesting story, because we now detect a neutrino every minute as we are speaking, but they are produced in the atmosphere. They [atmospheric neutrinos] are our background — interesting background, but a background.

As energetic particles called cosmic rays strike Earth's upper atmosphere, they create showers of smaller particles, including neutrinos, that can be detected on the surface. IceCube's scientists filter out lower-energy atmospheric neutrinos (alongside those produced by the sun) to find only those made in astrophysical cataclysms. (Image credit: Osaka Metropolitan University/L-INSIGHT, Kyoto University/Ryuunosuke Takeshige)

After we had solved all these problems and could detect neutrinos, the only threshold to cross was to produce a drill that could build IceCube. That involves melting ice over two and a half kilometers over an area the size of a basketball. The technique existed in glaciers, but [produced] a shallow hole about the size of a bottle of wine.

So we went to companies specialized in building hoses, and we needed a hose that was 2.5 kilometers long. The first company we went to told us: "Look, you hang a hose the size of a tea cup over two and a half kilometers of hot water and what do you think will happen?" It will collapse. Even the theorists could understand that it would collapse.

And that was the end of the project. For weeks I thought it was finished. I told one of our engineers, a brilliant guy who contributed much more than what I'm going to tell you, and he didn't give up. He found a company in Padua, Italy, near Venice and they said: "We can build anything." And they did.

Then, when we started drilling, it was still a problem. We drilled one hole over a whole [South Pole] season. We had brilliant engineers working on this totally new piece of equipment — you have no idea how complex this is — and they learned from the mistakes of the first year and the second year it worked. They deployed 86 strings without ever failing, which is amazing actually. It's like when you launch 86 satellites, you're probably going to fail some. That's what we thought. But they never did.

A view down along one of IceCube's 86 detector strings, dangling in holes drilled up to 2.5 kilometers into the ice. (Image credit: NSF/B. Gudbjartsson.)

BT: The detector went online in 2011, then that year and the next came "Bert" and "Ernie" — the first ever detections of astrophysical neutrinos from beyond our solar system. After all that effort, all those near misses, and every doubt you ever had, what did it feel like when they arrived?

FH: We were not sure we believed it. It was clear then that this was a major discovery — if it was true. It took us six months or more to have the courage to write the paper.

I remember seeing the first events on my screen in October of 2012, and they looked like they couldn't have come from the atmosphere — such high energy! We discovered the first two serendipitously in the first two years of data. Then, after we went to look for more knowing what these events look like, we had 28. So we had the courage to publish.

But then, three weeks later, we were declared the physics breakthrough of the year. I must say I was not happy about that. I had to give a press conference, and I was all the time thinking: "If this is not true, how am I going to walk this back?"

It took me quite a while to convince myself that this wasn't just something that looked like cosmic neutrinos. But this is such an unusual corner of science, you don't know whether you are fooled by some other phenomena you haven't thought of.

BT: What convinced you in the end?

FH: Well now we are seeing sources of neutrinos. You see 100 neutrinos come from an active galaxy, and you point [a different telescope] back at it with 0.04 degree resolution. There's no doubt now. But being convinced was a continuous process; at least in my case. My colleagues always refer to me as a total optimist, but it took me some time. I was not my usual self on this.

But now there's no doubt. The statistics of observing cosmic neutrinos is totally impossible [to deny] with the precision we have now. But we're talking about 14 years of data. It's really incredible how quickly we've progressed.

A crane deploys the Baikal-GVD neutrino telescope from the ice cover of Lake Baikal, Siberia. (Image credit: Bair Shaybonov, CC BY 4.0

And you realize that, officially, none of the things we see have been confirmed by someone else. There are two experiments, [Baikal-G in Lake Baikal and [KM3NeT] in the Mediterranean Sea, but they're under construction. And they both have produced some kind of evidence, but a real confirmation of seeing the same thing we see has still not happened. So the Nobel Prize [Committee] had more courage than me.

I had forgotten that it was Nobel season. Francis Halzen

BT: You were in a hotel room in Italy when the call came from Stockholm. What went through your mind in the first quiet moments after hanging up?

FH: Well, after hanging up, I was sent a Zoom link, and they asked me questions, which I answered. But I didn't know that I was actually giving a press conference. I still haven't looked back at that press conference.

But that's how crazy it was, because I had forgotten that it was Nobel season. The call came by total surprise. Well, it wasn't a total surprise because there's a game of predicting the Nobel Prizes. And I had been there [in the running to win] for several years.

So I cannot say that I was unaware of this. But this was a difficult season for me, right? People literally would send me condolence messages every year for not winning. And they meant it — they're my friends — but it makes you feel strange. You feel you've disappointed your collaborators.

So that's the first thing I thought: "Okay, the problem is solved now. Everybody can get credit for this experiment." And deservedly. Because IceCube was becoming mostly me, and data and science. The fact of its history and the contributions people made was being forgotten very fast. The great thing about this Nobel Prize is that it's for a difficult problem that was solved by so many brilliant people over almost four decades.

BT: Aside from winning the Nobel, what's been the highlight of working on IceCube?

FH: The highlight for me was to show that the technique works. Seeing these neutrinos go through the Earth, and then through the detector, was incredibly exciting because there was no doubt you were looking at a stream of particles going through your detector initiated by neutrinos that came through the Earth. There was no doubt. What you see is what you get.

We had this attitude that if you build something this big you're going to do interesting science. This is so different from anything that has been built before. I don't want to insult astronomers, but our joke was: "We are all particle physicists, guys. God forbid we have to do astronomy." But that's what we are doing.

I must say, it's very, very exciting to learn astronomy when you're 82 years old.

BT: IceCube–Gen2 is targeted to come online by 2033 and will be eight times larger than the original detector. What do you want for its future?

FH: Whenever I give a talk, I have a list of conclusions, and my first is always that neutrino astronomy exists, and that's our contribution. Doing neutrino astronomy will require more instruments, bigger instruments. In astronomy there's not just one telescope, right? To do real astronomy we'll need more instruments covering the sky completely, and we'll need more neutrinos with better angular resolution.

The nice thing is that will happen: There are ambitious projects in China now, and [the upgrade of] our own project too. How can you pass it up? Because now the technology is much better: we understand the ice perfectly; we can design this detector, optimize it, and gain an order of magnitude [improvement] for the same cost as the original.

China's Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) detector while it was under construction in 2024. The detector, which is designed to probe neutrinos from space and from Earth, came online in August 2026. (Image credit: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BT: You famously don't like to make predictions, even one year ahead, about what we might learn about neutrinos. So I'm going to try to be sly with this final question: What do you hope the future has in store for neutrino astronomy?

FH: I hope for a galactic supernova [within the Milky Way]. I don't know if you know the history, but in 1987 there was a supernova in a [nearby] satellite galaxy, but it [meant physicists] detected 20 neutrinos. And what we learned from these neutrinos is incredible — literally thousands of papers have been written about those 20 neutrinos, and they're all interesting.

Neutrinos are supposed to have no mass and be just like photons. The best limit we could set on the [tiny and still unexplained] mass of the neutrino came from that supernova. So we made very fundamental measurements that we hadn't been able to make with [laboratory] neutrino beams. And then the whole story that a star really collapses into a neutron star. All that suddenly became reality. I was not, and am still not, an astronomer, but from the point of view of stellar physics this was a major event.

Now, instead of three experiments, we have multiple neutrino detectors of all kinds. Some will detect thousands of neutrinos; we'll detect a million neutrinos. We can't actually reconstruct them, but we can make a very detailed movie telling you everything that went on in a supernova while the star collapsed and then exploded. The science we will do from a few seconds of data will be incredible.

I can tell you it hasn't happened since the mid-1990s because we have been looking for it continuously with AMANDA and Ice-Cube. There are supposed to be like two per century. We are due.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.