Uranium from World War II reveals how close the Nazis were to an atomic bomb

A new look at the uranium and heavy water used by the Nazis reveals whether they were close to making a reactor for an atomic bomb.

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A close up of a nuclear reactor behind metal bars.
A reproduction of the Nazi's B8 nuclear reactor in the German town of Haigerloch.
(Image credit: ArtMechanic; Wikipedia; CC BY-SA 3.0)
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The Nazis were far from completing a working reactor for their atomic bomb program, despite claims by the project's leader that it was almost ready, a new study finds.

The German physicist Werner Heisenberg wrote in 1947 that the reactor for the "Nazi bomb" project ‪— which culminated in Germany's B8 nuclear reactor ‪— was almost finished at the end of World War II.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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