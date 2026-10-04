Particle collider experiment recreates the Big Bang's primordial soup — and finds an unexpected twist

A particle collider experiment just revealed something unexpected about how the fiery soup of particles that filled the universe after the Big Bang coalesced into the protons and neutrons that make up matter today.

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An illustration of a sphere with a cone in it over a purple background.
An illustration of a liquidlike fireball of quark-gluon plasma, the substance thought to permeate the universe just milliseconds after the Big Bang. Scientists at the Relativistic Heavy Ion Collider (RHIC) create quark-gluon plasma by colliding gold ions together at high speed. The collisions produce a spray of particles (a "jet") back-to-back with a photon (wavy purple line).
(Image credit: Valerie A. Lentz/Brookhaven National Laboratory)

Physicists smashed gold nuclei together at nearly the speed of light and found an unexpected pattern in the particles these collisions sprayed out. If confirmed, that pattern could help reveal how the hot soup of quarks and gluons that filled the universe in the first few microseconds after the Big Bang cooled and condensed into the protons and neutrons that make up ordinary matter today.

In every collision, particles are flung out sideways; how hard they are flung, on average, varies slightly from one collision to the next. Physicists expected the size of these variations to change smoothly as they adjusted the collision energy. Instead, the variations dipped, shrinking and then growing again. This dip could be a sign of a long-sought "critical point," a special set of conditions at which nuclear matter changes the way it transforms from one form to another.

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Andrey Feldman
Andrey Feldman
Live Science Contributor

Andrey got his B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in elementary particle physics from Novosibirsk State University in Russia, and a Ph.D. in string theory from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. He works as a science writer, specializing in physics, space, and technology. His articles have been published in AdvancedScienceNews, PhysicsWorld, Science, and other outlets.

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