'We completely freaked out': Orcas are attacking boats in Europe again

Orcas have been damaging sailing boats off the Iberian Peninsula since 2020. This stock photo shows an orca swimming in the Strait of Gibraltar, between the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa.

Orcas along the Spanish coast are attacking boats once again, leaving destroyed rudders and stranded crews in their wake.

A small population of orcas (Orcinus orca), or killer whales, has developed a penchant for damaging boats off the Iberian Peninsula in southwestern Europe in recent years. Researchers are still studying this behavior, but they think the orcas are likely being playful rather than aggressive.

On Aug. 21, orcas tore the rudder off a German sailboat in the Vigo estuary in Galicia, Spanish newspaper Faro de Vigo reported . The orcas then continued to play with the sailboat, which they rammed as it was towed to safety.

Ataque de orcas en costa da vela a varios veleros produciendo daños en la pala del timón a uno. La patrullera de la #GC da protección hasta llegada embarcación Salvamento Maritimo que inicia remolque a puerto.Patrullera realiza protección y acerca proa, intentando alejarlas. pic.twitter.com/u9KAyXbUF2August 21, 2025

The Pontevedra Civil Guard, a Spanish law enforcement agency, shared a video of the sailboat rescue on the social platform X and wrote that the orcas had attacked several sailboats. It's unclear exactly how many boats were targeted prior to this post, but there have also been incidents since.

For instance, on Saturday (Aug. 30), Faro de Vigo reported that orcas destroyed a traditional wooden sailing ship's rudder off O Grove within the Arousa estuary and opened a leak in another sailboat off Ons within the Pontevedra estuary.

Valentín Otero, the owner of the ship targeted in O Grove, told Faro de Vigo that he heard two blows against his vessel before he spotted a pair of orcas. Otero and his crew reported that there was a larger orca measuring about 23 feet (7 meters) long accompanied by a smaller orca swimming alongside it.

"The truth is we were very frightened; in fact we completely freaked out when we realized the orcas were hitting the boat," Otero said in a translated statement.

The Iberian orcas are a critically endangered orca subpopulation thought to have fewer than 40 individuals . The group has been attacking boats off the coast of Spain and Portugal since 2020. While some initial reports suggested that Iberian orcas could be carrying out revenge against the ships, this has been dismissed by many orca experts .

The encounters often involve young orcas going straight for the rudders on the underside of sailing boats. Scientists have suggested that the orcas are likely just bored teenagers with more free time since Atlantic bluefin tuna (Thunnus thynnus) populations — their favorite prey in the region — recovered, meaning they need to spend less time hunting.

Orca behavior is diverse and complex. Researchers have observed the species engaging in intricate social rituals , from gently nibbling on each other's tongues to tumbling alongside each other as if they're in an aquatic mosh pit. Different orca populations also have their own dialects , similar to human language, and can develop their own unique "fads," such as swimming around with dead salmon on their heads .