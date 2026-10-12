7 extraordinary Indigenous sites in the US, from Chaco Canyon to Chimney Rock

The Native Americans built impressive sites across what is now the U.S., including Walnut Canyon and Cahokia.

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A series of tall brown cliffs are seen with circular pits in the front.
Pueblo Bonito at Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico.
(Image credit: Daniel A. Leifheit via Getty Images)

The prehistory of Indigenous Americans goes back tens of thousands of years before the 1492 arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Bahamas, and recent scientific studies suggest prehistoric people were on the American continents a lot longer than many experts believed. For Indigenous Peoples Day, here are seven locations in the United States that outline the Native American story.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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