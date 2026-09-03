'The apple you eat isn't the apple your granddaughter will eat': What's on the menu in a warming world?

Almost every aspect of our food system will be transformed by climate change.

Stephanie Pappas&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
A collage of farming and people holding food.
Climate change is altering the foods that can be grown or harvested around the globe, and farmers and fishers will have to adjust.
(Image credit: Matt Smith for Future)
Burning Up

As the planet warms, our environment will be transformed, but so will our bodies. In this series, we investigate the health impacts of climate change, focusing on heat, air quality, food and infection risk. We also evaluate the promising solutions that could help us adapt to our warmer future.

Stephanie Pappas
Stephanie Pappas
Live Science Contributor

Stephanie Pappas is a contributing writer for Live Science, covering topics ranging from geoscience to archaeology to the human brain and behavior. She was previously a senior writer for Live Science but is now a freelancer based in Denver, Colorado, and regularly contributes to Scientific American and The Monitor, the monthly magazine of the American Psychological Association. Stephanie received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.