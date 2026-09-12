Life's Little Mysteries

Why is Venus hotter than Mercury, when Mercury is closer to the sun?

Despite being farther from the sun, Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system, and the reason has little to do with proximity to a star.

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A black object behind the fiery red planet of Venus.
Venus orbits the sun at nearly twice Mercury's distance ‪—‬ about 67 million miles, compared with Mercury's 36 million miles —‬ yet it is by far the hotter of the two planets.
(Image credit: NASA / Handout via Getty, NASA / Handout via Getty)

Given that it's the closest planet to the sun, Mercury seems like it should be the hottest planet in our solar system.

However, at a blistering 900 degrees Fahrenheit (480 degrees Celsius), Venus tops Mercury's 800 F (430 C) highest surface temperature, despite being an average of 31 million miles (50 million kilometers) farther from the sun. So how can the second planet from our star be hotter than the closest planet to it?

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Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Staff Writer

Olivia Maule is a science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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