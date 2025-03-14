Albert Einstein quiz: What do you know about the life of the famous theoretical physicist?

As one of the most famous scientists of the 20th century, Albert Einstein has become synonymous with genius. He taught himself geometry and calculus while living in Germany in his teens before training in Switzerland to become a math teacher. Unable to find a teaching position, Einstein bounced around until he completed a doctorate in physics in 1905 and began publishing groundbreaking scientific papers that ultimately changed the world .

But Einstein had other interests that are less well known — he was a staunch pacifist, invented an early refrigerator and called himself a "deeply religious non-believer." What do you know about the man, the myth, the genius Einstein? Time to take a quantum leap, because this quiz will test what you know about the famous physicist!

Remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard; hints are available if you click the yellow button. Consider the gravity of the situation and be sure to ace this quiz at the speed of light!

More science quizzes

— Black hole quiz: How supermassive is your knowledge of the universe?

— James Webb Space Telescope quiz: How well do you know the world's most powerful telescope?