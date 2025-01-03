James Webb Space Telescope quiz: How well do you know the world's most powerful telescope?
The James Webb Space Telescope can look deeper (and earlier) into the cosmos than any telescope before it. How much do you know about this wonder of technology and its incredible findings?
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the largest and most powerful space telescope that humanity has ever created, enabling scientists to gaze further into the universe than ever before.
But more impressively, thanks to the (relatively) limited speed of light, the JWST can effectively peer back in time to the early universe — over 13.5 billion years ago — to study how the first galaxies were born after the Big Bang. Since it launched back in 2021, we've already made some staggering discoveries about the cosmos.
Related: 42 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images
Originally known as the "Next Generation Space Telescope," the telescope was somewhat controversially named after James E. Webb, one of NASA's early administrators. Webb ran NASA from 1961 to 1968, overseeing the Apollo program and retiring mere months before NASA landed a man on the moon.
But how much do you know about this scientific marvel? Take our JWST quiz and find out. Be sure to log in if you want to compete on our leaderboard, and hit the hint button if you can't see a way to the answer.
Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now
Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox.
Ian is a freelance science and technology writer, and formerly the Tech and Entertainment Editor at Live Science & Space.com. With a degree in biology, a PhD in chemistry, and his previous role at Institute of Physics Publishing, Ian is taking a world tour through the different scientific disciplines. He's seeing how long they let him keep this profile photo.
- Lydia SmithScience Writer