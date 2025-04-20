Space photo of the week: James Webb telescope reveals hidden past of the 'Crystal Ball Nebula'

News
By published

The James Webb Space Telescope has pointed its infrared optics at the 'Crystal Ball Nebula' NGC 1514, a planetary nebula studied since the late 1800s.

a photo of a nebula that looks like two overlapping circles
A planetary nebula NGC 1514 as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, NASA-JPL, Caltech, UCLA, Michael Ressler (NASA-JPL), Dave Jones (IAC))

What it is: NGC 1514, a planetary nebula

Where it is: 1,500 light-years distant in the constellation Taurus

When it was shared: April 14, 2025

Why it's so special: The death of a star can be the catalyst for one of the most beautiful sights in the universe. To see that, look no further than the latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which recently turned its gaze toward a planetary nebula called NGC 1514.

According to NASA, planetary nebulas form during the death of some stars as they expel their outer layers into space. Planetary nebulas like NGC 1514 are expanding shells of gas that form intricate shapes. NGC 1514 is sometimes called the Crystal Ball Nebula, but in this new image from Webb, it looks more like an hourglass or a ring. That's thanks to the extra details revealed by JWST's infrared optics, with its Mid-infrared Instrument (MIRI) in particular helping to draw out gas clouds and rings.

Related: James Webb telescope spots Milky Way's long-lost 'twin' — and it is 'fundamentally changing our view of the early universe'

In the center of the nebula is what looks like a single bright star. Appearances can be deceptive; it's actually a binary system, with the dense cores of two dying stars locked in a shared orbit. These stars — one still expelling its outer gas layers and the other a white dwarf, the hot remnant of a star that has used up its nuclear fuel — are responsible for what JWST can see only in infrared light.

The white dwarf started as a star several times more massive than the sun.

a comparison of images taken of nebula NGC 1514 by WISE and JWST. The JWST image is much crisper and more detailed.

NASA's WISE satellite and JWST share competing views of the Crystal Ball Nebula (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, NASA-JPL, Caltech, UCLA, Michael Ressler (NASA-JPL), Dave Jones (IAC))
SEE MORE SPACE PHOTOS

Mars rises over the moon's horizon at the best possible time

The chaotic heart of the Milky Way like you've never seen it before

Hubble zooms in on the glittering galaxy next door

"As it evolved, it puffed up, throwing off layers of gas and dust in a very slow, dense stellar wind," David Jones, a senior scientist at the Institute of Astrophysics on the Canary Islands, who found the binary star system in 2017, said in a statement.

JWST offers scientists an unprecedented glimpse into the cosmos, revealing never-before-seen details even in objects that have previously been studied. "Before Webb, we weren't able to detect most of this material, let alone observe it so clearly," said Mike Ressler, a researcher and project scientist for Webb's MIRI at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in southern California. "With MIRI's data, we can now comprehensively examine the turbulent nature of this nebula." Ressler had noticed the rings around NGC 1514 in a much fuzzier and less detailed image taken in 2010 by NASA's now-retired Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE).

For more sublime space images, check out our Space Photo of the Week archives.

Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor based in Cardiff, U.K. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and lectures on astronomy and the natural world. Jamie regularly writes for Space.com, TechRadar.com, Forbes Science, BBC Wildlife magazine and Scientific American, and many others. He edits WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about astronomy

Curiosity rover finds largest carbon chains on Mars from 3.7-billion-year-old rock

Universe may revolve once every 500 billion years — and that could solve a problem that threatened to break cosmology

How will the latest generation of fighter jets stand out? The answer lies in stealth tech.
See more latest
Most Popular
a rendering of a futuristic fighter jet in the sky
How will the latest generation of fighter jets stand out? The answer lies in stealth tech.
Atomic structure, large collider, CERN concept.
'Beauty' particle discovered at world's largest atom smasher could unlock new physics
Emperor penguin chicks take their first swim in Atka Bay, Antarctica
'Secrets of the Penguins' will take penguin observations 'to another level,' executive producer James Cameron
NASA&#039;s Curiosity rover took this selfie while inside Mars&#039; Gale crater on June 15, 2018, which was the 2,082nd Martian day, or sol, of the rover&#039;s mission.
Curiosity rover finds largest carbon chains on Mars from 3.7-billion-year-old rock
a person with gloved hands holds a small battery
Stabbed, cut, attacked, twisted — scientists subject new stretchable battery to extreme torture, and it retained 90% of its capacity
an illustration of outer space with stars whizzing by
Universe may revolve once every 500 billion years — and that could solve a problem that threatened to break cosmology
An illustration of colorful lines converging to make the shape of a human iris and pupil
Scientists hijacked the human eye to get it to see a brand-new color. It's called 'olo.'
illustration of a measles virus particle depicted in blue, plum and grey
Measles has long-term health consequences for kids. Vaccines can prevent all of them.
Chunks of melting ice in the Arctic ocean
The North Pole could wander nearly 90 feet west by the end of the century
a close-up of a material that forms a shape like a Grecian urn in a test tube
Student accidentally creates 'shape-recovering liquid' that's an exception to the laws of thermodynamics