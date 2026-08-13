New AI technique helps robots complete tasks twice as fast by letting them 'think ahead'

A new AI system lets robots plan their next move while they're in motion — removing reaction delays and doubling task speeds without any extra computing overhead.

Niba @NotesByNiba&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read
an illustration of a line of robots working on computers
A new AI process can help robots think even faster.
(Image credit: MASTER via Getty Images)

Scientists have engineered a new artificial intelligence (AI) system that cuts reaction delays in robots by over 10 times without using additional computing power.

Many robots controlled by vision language action (VLA) models move in fits and starts: reach, pause, adjust, pause again. The problem largely stems from how these models are typically run: After completing one set of instructions, the robot waits for the model to calculate the next set, creating a stop-and-go rhythm. This reaction lag is a major barrier to using VLA-controlled robots for tasks that demand continuous, real-time interaction.

Niba @NotesByNiba
Niba @NotesByNiba
Science Video Host

Niba (@NotesByNiba) is a video host and producer focused on science, culture and research-driven storytelling. Her work spans SciShow, Seeker (The Verge), Stanford University, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory including her PBS series Hungry Planet and KQED series Big Ideas. Originally trained as a plant developmental geneticist, she studied genetics and toxicology at the University of California, Davis, genetics at Duke University and science communication at Northwestern University.

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