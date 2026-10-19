World's fastest AI-powered racing drone outflies the best human pilots

An AI-operated drone learned to fly from scratch and navigated a race course at speeds over 60 mph, using a single camera.

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Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

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