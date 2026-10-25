Life's Little Mysteries

What happened when humans encountered Gigantopithecus?

Gigantopithecus was the largest primate that ever lived. What would have happened when human ancestors encountered it?

Owen Jarus&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features
A man stands next to a large, orange-furred ape replica.
An artistic replica of Gigantopithecus, which at nearly 10 feet tall and the largest primate that ever lived.
(Image credit: ZUMA Press, Inc. via Alamy)
0

At nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and around 500 pounds (230 kilograms), Gigantopithecus was the largest primate that ever lived.

Foraging across the dense tropical forests of Southeast Asia between 2 million and 200,000 years ago, the giant ape may have shared the habitat with new arrivals — hominins such as Homo erectus. (Hominins are members of the group that includes modern humans, their ancestors and closely related species, after the evolutionary split from great apes.)

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Owen Jarus
Owen Jarus
Live Science Contributor

Owen Jarus is a regular contributor to Live Science who writes about archaeology and humans' past. He has also written for The Independent (UK), The Canadian Press (CP) and The Associated Press (AP), among others. Owen has a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Toronto and a journalism degree from Ryerson University. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.