'Links with the British royal family would eventually prove crucial': How DNA solved the 70-year mystery of what happened to the executed members of the last Russian imperial family

In this excerpt from "The Secrets of our DNA," geneticist Turi King examines how DNA was used to reveal the ultimate fate of the last members of the House of Romanov.

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A black and white photo of a family sitting together.
The entire Romanov family was executed in 1918 following the Russian Revolution.
(Image credit: Heritage Images via Getty Images)
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In 1917, the Russian Revolution was in full swing. Tsar Nicholas II had abdicated, and he and his family were exiled to a remote Siberian town. There were plans to get the family to the U.K., but King George V (Nicholas' first cousin) and the British government withdrew their offer of asylum over concerns of the ramifications.

After the Russian Provisional Government was overthrown by the more extreme Bolsheviks in October 1917, Nicholas, his wife, their children and several members of the family's staff were moved to Ipatiev House in Yekaterinburg, where, in July 1918, they were executed. Their bodies were hidden and remained lost to time ‪for nearly a century —‬ until modern technology, with some help from the British royal family, unraveled the fascinating story of their disappearance.

Turi King
Turi King
Director of the Centre for Evolution, University of Bath

Turi King is renowned for presenting complex findings on DNA and genetic science in an accessible and compelling way and she has won awards for her public engagement in science. Turi is the director of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath. She is an honorary fellow of the British Science Association, a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of London, a member of the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences, and a member of the International Society of Forensic Geneticists. She is well known for her academic work leading the identification of Richard III; advising on the case of Mary Jane Kelly (the last victim of Jack the Ripper); leading the project on sequencing Hitler’s genome; as well as her media work co-presenting BBC’s DNA Family Secrets. 

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