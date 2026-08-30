Life's Little Mysteries

How many cosmic particles are passing through your body at any moment?

While Earth's atmosphere protects us from harmful cosmic rays, other cosmic particles are passing through us every second.

Charles Q. Choi&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Features less than a min read
A picture of someone&#039;s hand overlaid with a translucent deep space image
Cosmic particles are all around us, although we can't see or feel them.
(Image credit: Curly_photo via Getty Images)

Every second of every day, Earth is bombarded by particles from outer space. Some of these particles are obstructed by our planet's atmosphere but can spray down other particles, while others can zoom through the atmosphere and easily pass through anything, including us.

You won't feel these particles darting through you, but it raises a question: How many cosmic particles are actually passing through your body at any moment?

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Charles Q. Choi
Charles Q. Choi
Live Science Contributor
Charles Q. Choi is a contributing writer for Live Science and Space.com. He covers all things human origins and astronomy as well as physics, animals and general science topics. Charles has a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida. Charles has visited every continent on Earth, drinking rancid yak butter tea in Lhasa, snorkeling with sea lions in the Galapagos and even climbing an iceberg in Antarctica.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.