'No one dared question his results': How thermodynamics sparked a heated debate about Earth's age in the 19th century

In this excerpt from "This is Life: A Journey from Inside Your Body to Beyond Earth," author and physicist Christophe Galfard explores the way 19th century scientists were starting to use thermodynamics to understand just how old Earth is.

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Lord Kelvin
William Thomson, also known as Lord Kelvin, was an eminent mathematician and physician attempting to establish Earth's real age.
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In the 1950s, American geochemist Clair Patterson presented findings that showed Earth is around 4.55 billion years old. His evidence was based on lead isotopic analysis that he used to calculate the age of the Canyon Diablo meteorite, which was discovered in Arizona in 1891. That result is now widely accepted as the age of our planet, but the buildup to this discovery was a long time coming.

Earth's true age was a subject of much debate among scientists in the 19th century. And rather than geologists taking the helm, it was physicists who realized that this giant ball of rock we live on must be far older than the thousands of years that had been assumed in prior centuries. Their main reasoning was heat.

Christophe Galfard
Christophe Galfard
Theoretical physicist

Christophe Galfard is a theoretical physicist turned international pop-science bestselling author based in Paris. He co-authored "George's Secret Key to the Universe" with Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy Hawking. Galfard's most recent book, "The Universe in Your Hand: A Journey Through Space, Time, and Beyond," has been translated into over 20 languages.

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