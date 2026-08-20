Cave sanctuary in Spain has highest number of Latin inscriptions anywhere in the Roman Empire — and many of them mention mysterious 'Lady'

Researchers found 120 ancient inscriptions referring to a mysterious goddess known as "the Lady" in a cave in Valencia, Spain.

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A black and white photo of photographers in a cave
Researchers take photos of the inscriptions found in the Cova de les Dones cave in Valencia, Spain.
(Image credit: University of Alicante)

A cave in eastern Spain is revealing new clues about the ritual lives of Roman women, after archaeologists documented more than 120 Latin inscriptions — the highest number known anywhere in the Roman Empire — at an underground sanctuary. Five of the inscriptions mention a previously unknown goddess referred to simply as "the Lady."

Researchers unearthed the inscriptions during a 2026 excavation at Cova de les Dones (Cave of the Women), near Valencia on Spain's east coast. The discovery significantly expands the number of known writings from the site from 15 initially documented in 2024. The inscriptions mostly date to the first and second centuries A.D. and were found on the walls and ceilings of a deep cave chamber, which the researchers call the "Roman Sanctuary."

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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