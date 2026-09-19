Life's Little Mysteries

Why does blond hair tend to darken with age?

Some children have blond hair that darkens as they grow up. What causes this change?

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A blond haired child stands in a garden eating berries.
Blond children often turn dark-haired before puberty.
(Image credit: Eugene Nekrasov via Getty Images)

If your blond preteen seems to be turning into a brunette, you're not imagining things. For some children, hair that starts out platinum blond gradually becomes darker and may end up dark brown, or even black, as they grow.

So what causes this change?

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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