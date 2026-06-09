Doctors need to understand patients' lived experiences to treat them well — but medical schools may stop requiring that training

Humans are not isolated, interchangeable biological machines. We seek medical care carrying complicated backstories, life experiences, and cultural perspectives that shape how we experience illness, communicate pain, and respond to treatment.

For decades, medicine ignored this fact and the cost fell heaviest on patients from marginalized groups. Study after study has documented the result: stark disparities in health outcomes that track closely with race, income , zip code , and immigration status .

Medicine has only recently begun to reckon with this blind spot. For the last few years, medical students across the country have been required to receive training in what are called "social determinants of health" to better understand how trauma, poverty, racism, and life experience shape what patients bring into the exam room and what they need from the people treating them.

But the board governing medical school accreditation no longer wants this training to be mandatory. This would be a big step back for medicine. Keeping these standards in place is essential for making a more effective medical workforce that can deliver the best care possible while doing no harm.

My experience with both sides of the medical system — as a second-year MD/PhD student and a patient — shows why this training is so necessary.