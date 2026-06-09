Doctors need to understand patients' lived experiences to treat them well — but medical schools may stop requiring that training

The board that accredits medical schools is poised to take away requirements that doctors learn about factors, such as income, neighborhood, and culture, that can affect medical treatment approaches. These requirements are necessary to ensure the highest quality of care.

Naa Asheley Ashitey's avatar
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A woman wearing a headscarf, face mask and glasses gets injected with a syringe in front of a mural.
Irene Michel, right, gives Alma Chavez, 51, left, a COVID-19 vaccination booster at a community resource center in Los Angeles. Research shows that health outcomes vary with many structural factors, like income and ethnicity, but medical schools are poised to do away with the requirement that students learn how to address those disparities.
(Image credit: Francine Orr via Getty Images)

Humans are not isolated, interchangeable biological machines. We seek medical care carrying complicated backstories, life experiences, and cultural perspectives that shape how we experience illness, communicate pain, and respond to treatment.

For decades, medicine ignored this fact and the cost fell heaviest on patients from marginalized groups. Study after study has documented the result: stark disparities in health outcomes that track closely with race, income, zip code, and immigration status.