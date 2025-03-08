AGI could now arrive as early as 2026 — but not all scientists agree

News
By
published

Predictions on the dawn of the AI singularity vary wildly but scientists generally say it will come before 2040, according to new analysis, slashing 20 years off previous predictions.

Abstract image of binary data emitted from AGI brain.
(Image credit: Yuichiro Chino/Getty Images)

The rise of artificial general intelligence (AGI) — an artificial intelligence (AI) system with superhuman intelligence that can perform well at various tasks — is a matter of when, not if, according to a new analysis of thousands of expert opinions.

The updated analysis, conducted Feb. 18 by Cem Dilmegani, principal analyst at AIMultiple Research, has combed through approximately 8,600 predictions from scientists, AI experts and entrepreneurs between 2009 and 2023 to understand when experts believe it may happen.

A subsection of the analysis encompassed 10 surveys that queried a total of 5,288 AI researchers and experts. Based on an averaging of the data, there's a 50% probability that we would achieve human-level intelligence in machines at some point between 2040 and 2061, the analysis found.

More recent surveys expect the technological singularity to arrive sooner. For instance, one of the most recent studies, conducted in 2023, questioned 2,778 scientists, and suggested AGI will be achieved by 2040 at the latest. Some in the field, like Dario Amodei, AI researcher and CEO of AI company Anthropic, believe it may even happen as soon as 2026.

Related: Scientists design new 'AGI benchmark' that indicates whether any future AI model could cause 'catastrophic harm'

The rise of AGI has been fueled by the rapid advancement of transformer-based large language models (LLMs). This is the technology on which chatbots like ChatGPT and image generators like Dall-E are based. Before the advancement of these technologies, some scientists had predicted in 2019 that AGI would occur by 2060, or possibly never at all.

Why AGI is deemed a matter of when, not if

The analysis provided several reasons why scientists believe that AGI is certain to happen.

First, unlike human intelligence, there is no theoretical limit to increases in computing power. This is according to Moore's Law, which predicted that power doubles roughly every 18 months. Future AI systems could one day reach parity with human intelligence in terms of calculations per second — but only if this prediction is followed. In recent years, many argue that Moore's Law no longer tracks.

Quantum computing is also cited in this study as a means to overcome computing limitations. Quantum computers can process calculations in parallel by tapping into the laws of quantum mechanics. Classical computers — including the fastest supercomputers — must perform calculations in sequence. So quantum computing could fuel an advanced AI system with considerably more processing capacity than the best models today.

RELATED STORIES

China's upgraded light-powered 'AGI chip' is now a million times more efficient than before, researchers say

New supercomputing network could lead to AGI, scientists hope, with 1st node coming online within weeks

22 jobs artificial general intelligence (AGI) may replace — and 10 jobs it could create

Other scientists in the field, however, believe further breakthroughs are needed before we can get anywhere close to AGI.

Facebook’s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, for example, stated during a talk held in October 2024 that transformer-based architecture and current approaches to AI are incompatible with human-level intelligence. He has also urged scientists to move away from the notion of AGI entirely. He suggests there is a false equivocation between its widely used definition and what a single human being can achieve in reality — which, in practice, is a narrow subsection of specialised tasks, rather than having the capability of learning any and every task.

Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Keumars Afifi-Sabet
Channel Editor, Technology

Keumars is the technology editor at Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital, ComputerActive, The Independent, The Observer, Metro and TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. He is an NCTJ-qualified journalist and has a degree in biomedical sciences from Queen Mary, University of London. He's also registered as a foundational chartered manager with the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), having qualified as a Level 3 Team leader with distinction in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artificial intelligence
Numbers and mathematical symbols in the shape of a human head.

'Math Olympics' has a new contender — Google's AI now 'better than human gold medalists' at solving geometry problems
Disintegration of digital brain on blue background (3D Illustration).

Older AI models show signs of cognitive decline, study shows — but not everyone is entirely convinced
A photo of medieval plate armor that a &quot;knight in shining armor&quot; would wear.

Was medieval armor bulletproof?
See more latest
Most Popular
A photo of medieval plate armor that a &quot;knight in shining armor&quot; would wear.
Was medieval armor bulletproof?
Split image of merging black holes and a woolly mice.
Science news this week: Gravitational memory and woolly mice
A large group of people marches at the Stand Up For Science rally
Science at a crossroads: Dispatches from Friday's 'Stand Up for Science' rallies across the US
An image of a moon lander on its side on the moon, with earth visible in the distance
'We're disappointed in the outcome': NASA shares photo of sideways Intuitive Machines moon lander, which died 12 hours after touchdown
Skeleton of a Neanderthal-human hybrid emerging from the ground of a rock shelter
28,000-year-old Neanderthal-and-human 'Lapedo child' lived tens of thousands of years after our closest relatives went extinct
an illustration of men and women with their brains superimposed over the heads
Is there really a difference between male and female brains? Emerging science is revealing the answer.
an edited photo of a white lab mouse against a pink and blue gradient background
'Let's just study males and keep it simple': How excluding female animals from research held neuroscience back, and could do so again
A Digital Globe satellite showing part of the ancient Eridu canal network in 2006.
Massive Mesopotamian canal network unearthed in Iraq
Scene in Karijini National Park in Western Australia. We see thin trees, a plateau in the distance and dry, red earth.
'This is by far the oldest': Scientists discover 3.47 billion-year-old meteorite impact crater in Australian outback
A photo of starship launching in the distance with massive plume of smoke
Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes mid-flight for a 2nd time this year, raining fiery debris over Florida