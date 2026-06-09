Physicist Richard Feynman's forgotten notes on 'the restaurant problem' finally deciphered after 50 years

Researchers cracked a 50-year-old math problem scribbled by Richard Feynman over lunch. The equations show that humans are better decision-makers than scientists once thought.

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A portrait of Richard Feynman inset in a colorful illustration of a plate and fork
Manhattan Project physicist Richard Feynman (photographed in 1954, inset) couldn't get through lunch with his friend without trying to optimize their orders with math. Now, researchers have finally deciphered his long-illegible "restaurant problem".
(Image credit: Getty)

It started with a plate of ginger chicken. In the late 1970s, physicist Richard Feynman — best known for his earlier work on the Manhattan Project — sat down for lunch with his friend Ralph Leighton at a restaurant in Glendale, California. Leighton was agonizing over ordering his usual favorite, or risking something new.

Feynman turned the choice into a math problem, and solved it on a piece of notebook paper. His equation showed exactly when Leighton — or any indecisive diner, for that matter — should stop taking risks and stick with what one knows is good.

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