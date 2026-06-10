In a first, scientists translated an entire viral genome so a quantum computer could read and analyze it

Scientists say they have uploaded a real genome to a quantum computer for the first time, marking an important step in applying the emerging technology to biology.

The researchers encoded the entire genome of the hepatitis D virus (HDV) onto a system powered by IBM's 156-qubit Heron quantum processing unit. This achievement came during the Quantum for Bio (Q4Bio) challenge , a competitive international research program designed to accelerate quantum computing applications for human health. The goal was to demonstrate that quantum computers could handle real-world genomic data in a format the machines could actually process.

A genome is naturally stored as a long sequence of letters (A, C, G, and T/U), whereas a quantum computer works with quantum states represented by qubits. Simply copying DNA letters into qubits is not enough; the information has to be transformed into a quantum representation that can be prepared, manipulated, and measured by the hardware.

The scientists with the Wellcome Sanger Institute converted the HDV genome into a quantum-compatible format, allowing quantum algorithms to analyze genetic information rather than just theoretical problems.

They said in a statement that they specifically targeted the most complex and variable genomes ‪—‬ tasks that can exceed the current capabilities of classical computers, including artificial intelligence (AI) systems.