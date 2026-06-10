In a first, scientists translated an entire viral genome so a quantum computer could read and analyze it

Scientists have uploaded a viral genome to a quantum computer, marking an important step for the future of quantum-enabled advancements in biology.

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An illustration of a double helix strand of DNA made of 1s and 0s.
The genetic code was translated into code that could be analyzed by a quantum computer.
(Image credit: Rost-9D via Getty Images)

Scientists say they have uploaded a real genome to a quantum computer for the first time, marking an important step in applying the emerging technology to biology.

The researchers encoded the entire genome of the hepatitis D virus (HDV) onto a system powered by IBM's 156-qubit Heron quantum processing unit. This achievement came during the Quantum for Bio (Q4Bio) challenge, a competitive international research program designed to accelerate quantum computing applications for human health. The goal was to demonstrate that quantum computers could handle real-world genomic data in a format the machines could actually process.