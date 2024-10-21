Mask of Agamemnon: A gold death mask once thought to be evidence of the Trojan War

A gold death mask that was initially thought to belong to the mythical king Agamemnon.

Name: Mask of Agamemnon

What it is: A gold funerary mask of a man's face

Where it is from: Mycenae, an archaeological site in southern Greece

When it was made: Circa 1500 B.C.

Related: Phaistos Disk: 3,000-year-old inscriptions from Crete that have never been deciphered

What it tells us about the past:

This gold death mask was found by German archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann in 1876 during excavations of a Bronze Age tomb at the Mycenae archaeological site in southern Greece.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Schliemann believed he had found the body of the mythical king Agamemnon, who led the Achaean (Greek) siege of Troy in Homer's "Iliad ” (he is also mentioned in Homer's "Odyssey" and features in some ancient Greek plays.) According to Homer, Agamemnon ruled at Mycenae, and the artifact has been known as the "Mask of Agamemnon" ever since.

But the artistic style of the artifact and subsequent studies of the archaeological site on the Peloponnese Peninsula suggest the mask was made in about 1500 B.C. — hundreds of years before Agamemnon might have lived — and some suggest it was made even earlier.

The mask is formed from a thin sheet of gold and would have been made in the living likeness of the deceased. The royal tomb where it was found contained the remains of eight people. All of them had weapons, but only five wore gold death masks, which archaeologists think indicated status.

The Mycenaeans were a Bronze Age people who lived throughout southern Greece after about 1750 B.C. They spoke an early form of Greek, and their civilization was greatly influenced by the Minoan civilization of Crete.