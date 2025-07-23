'Extremely rare' bronze armor found in Czech Republic dates to Trojan War era

A 3D reconstruction (right) of the armor fragment (center) based on an example from France (left).

Archaeologists analyzing fragments of bronze recovered near Brno, Czech Republic, have made a surprising discovery: 3,200-year-old pieces of a warrior's chest armor. This is only the second time ancient bronze armor has been found in the country.

In 2023, metal detectorists reported finding a cache of objects that included a spearhead, a sickle, a needle and several fragments of copper. The objects had been purposefully damaged and buried together, possibly as part of a ritual, according to a translated statement from Brno City Museum.

But it took experts two years to study a curious piece of folded metal recovered from the site.

"Using 3D scanning, we managed to digitally 'unpack' the bent sheet metal and identify its shape and decor," Aleš Navrátil , an archaeologist at the Brno City Museum, said in the statement. "It was the ornament, recognized under a microscope, that confirmed that it was part of the body-protecting armor."

The armor has been dated to the Late Bronze Age (1600 to 1200 B.C.), a time period associated with the Trojan War and with societal collapse in the Mediterranean. At the time, bronze armor was used by elite warriors, while non-elite soldiers likely wore protective garments made from organic material that does not preserve over time.

The bronze chest plate is "extremely rare" and valuable, and its discovery was unexpected, the museum said. Because of this, the exact location where the artifacts were found is not being announced to the public.

"This find confirms the importance of long-term cooperation between experts and the public, which is crucial for our museum," Zbyněk Šolc , director of the Brno City Museum, said in the statement. "Thanks to it, we can discover and protect valuable artifacts that bring us closer to ancient eras and bring new knowledge about our history."

The Brno City Museum is currently preparing a new exhibit so the public can view the armor and learn more about military culture in the Central European Bronze Age.