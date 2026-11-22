Nearly every large galaxy is thought to have a supermassive black hole at its center. The Milky Way's black hole, known as Sagittarius A*, is enormous, weighing over 4 million times as much as the sun . But which came first: the black holes or the galaxies around them?

Astronomers told Live Science that they thought they knew, but new observations mean they're no longer sure.

Challenging the standard model

For decades, the prevailing idea was that galaxies came first: Dying massive stars leave behind black holes that can merge and feed until they swell to millions of times the sun's mass, said Joseph Silk , an astrophysicist and professor at Johns Hopkins University.

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Then, in recent years, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) began peering back at the early universe. "Recent observations are challenging this picture, or at least showing us that it cannot be the whole story," Roberto Maiolino , a professor of astrophysics at the University of Cambridge, told Live Science in an email. "We are finding extremely massive black holes just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang."

The galaxy GHZ2 (white box) contains the oldest known supermassive black hole. Discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope in 2022, its light had to travel some 13.4 billion years to reach Earth. (Image credit: NASA / ESA / CSA / T. Treu, UCLA / NAOJ / T. Bakx, Nagoya U.)

Stranger still, some of these black holes look too big for their hosts. In nearby galaxies, a central black hole is typically about a thousand times less massive than its galaxy, Maiolino said, but some early ones "appear to be almost as massive as the stars in their host galaxies." In a study in the journal Nature , Maiolino and colleagues measured one such black hole's mass directly in an object called Abell2744-QSO1 and found that it holds most of the object's mass.

So where could such giants come from? Maiolino outlined several possibilities, and more than one may be correct. Some supermassive black holes may be ordinary stellar remnants that grew much faster than usual . Others may have been "born big, " forming from the direct collapses of enormous gas clouds, which "would give the black hole a head start in its growth," Maiolino explained. Another idea is that these monsters were seeded by primordial black holes that formed "shortly after the Big Bang , before the first stars and galaxies existed."

A cosmic tug of war

Further complicating the question is that black holes and galaxies also push and pull on each other. A growing black hole can release an enormous amount of energy that heats or expels gas, which, in turn, curbs or shuts down star formation, Maiolino said.

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However, it can also compress gas and potentially trigger new stars. "Black holes and galaxies influence one another throughout their evolution, and neither can be understood entirely in isolation," he said.

A black hole spewing jets inside the elliptical galaxy Centaurus A. (Image credit: Universal History Archive via Getty Images)

Silk said the balance varies. In giant, elliptical galaxies, black holes weighing billions of suns can have "histories of extreme violence" that helped limit their hosts' growth, while in spirals like the Milky Way, feedback from stars tends to dominate.

So which came first? Answering that question will take far more data from JWST. Right now, "we have samples of tens of objects, maybe 20, 30, 40," Silk said, and astronomers need far more data to tell whether oversize black holes are typical.

If black holes outweigh their galaxies the farther back astronomers look, that would strongly suggest black holes formed first, Silk said; if stars dominate, it would point the other way.

Maiolino suggested the question itself may need rethinking. "Asking which came first may be too simplistic," he said. "The more interesting question may be how black holes and galaxies formed, grew and influenced one another at different stages of cosmic history."

There may be no single sequence. "Different black holes, in different environments and at different cosmic epochs, may have formed and evolved through different pathways," Maiolino added.

For now, the cosmic chicken-and-egg puzzle remains open. As Maiolino put it, astronomers are "beginning to explore a period of cosmic history for which we still have many unanswered questions."