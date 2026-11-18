The patient: A 35-year-old man in the Czech Republic

The symptoms: The man was injured while working in a factory. His co-workers learned he'd been hurt after he crawled from the ground floor to the first floor and shouted for help. He had severe abdominal pain and rectal bleeding, and he said he had been injured while conducting "a silly experiment" involving a pressurized air system. However, he did not describe exactly what had happened.

"He repeatedly stressed that the incident was his own fault," doctors later wrote in a report of his case .

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What happened next: The man was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, but during the flight, he became unresponsive and showed signs of hemorrhagic shock — a type of shock caused by significant blood loss over a short period. Shock , broadly, is when organs and body tissues don't receive enough oxygen due to decreased blood flow; if untreated, it can lead to organ failure and death.

Medical attendants in the helicopter worked to revive the man, but he died before he could be admitted to the hospital. Because the fatal injury occurred at the man's workplace, the police ordered a medicolegal autopsy , which both identifies the cause of death and collects details for law enforcement agencies, as part of an inquest procedure.

The autopsy: The coroner examined the body and noted that the soft tissues of the man's face were swollen and abnormally distended from retained air. The man's anus and genital areas were similarly distended and densely coated with dried blood, with radial tears in the skin surrounding the anus.

Next, the coroner conducted an internal examination. The man's brain was swollen, and he had air bubbles in his brain and chest cavity. Blood had collected around his diaphragm (the large muscle that helps inflate and deflate the lungs). It had also accumulated in the wall between the heart chambers on the left side, in tubes leading to his lungs, and in the membranes covering his lungs and heart. Reservoirs of blood also pooled in the man's abdominal cavity, in the tube leading to his right kidney, and in his digestive organs.

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The man's heart was "shrunken and empty," according to the report.

The autopsy also revealed foreign objects stuck between loops of the man's small intestine. These included three pieces of a black rubber pipe stopper and scraps of a plastic bag. His rectum — the final straight portion of the large intestine — had detached violently from his anus. It was surrounded by blood and marked with a laceration that was nearly circular, indicating that an "explosive rectal injury" had triggered hemorrhagic shock and caused the man's death, the coroner concluded.

Further investigation: Additional evidence from the factory and rubber fragments in the man's small intestine provided the police with further insight into his injuries; additional clues came from his internet search history, including photos of himself that he'd submitted to an amateur sex website.

The police concluded that the man had been performing autoerotic anal stimulation while at work, using a rubber inflatable pipe stopper measuring 2 to 3 inches (50 to 70 millimeters) in diameter, and an air gun, a handheld device for directing powerful jets of compressed air.

They suggested that the man likely attached the expandable pipe stopper to the muzzle of the air gun, which was in turn connected to the factory's air distribution system by a long, high-pressure hose. He then covered the pipe stopper with a plastic bag, inserted it into his rectal cavity, and pressed the air gun's trigger, causing "an unexpected abrupt inflation and explosive bursting of the pipe stopper within his rectum," the doctors wrote in the case report.

What makes the case unique: This case is the first recorded example of a person dying from a "rectal explosion during self-gratification," the doctors wrote. Piecing together the circumstances leading up to the man's injury was important for the hospital's doctors and law enforcement to understand how the fatality likely occurred, the authors said.

When performed responsibly and consensually, rectal insertion of foreign bodies typically does not cause significant injury, the authors added. However, "the introduction of some objects into the rectum might have unpredictable and even fatal effects."

For more intriguing medical cases, check out our Diagnostic Dilemma archives .

Disclaimer This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Article Sources Hejna, P., Zátopková, L., & Janík, M. (2020). Rectal explosion: A strange case of autoerotic death. International Journal of Legal Medicine. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00414-020-02344-7

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