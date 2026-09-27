Life's Little Mysteries

What is the closest any object has gotten to the sun?

Approaching the sun is a perilous process, but many objects have successfully pulled off this feat.

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A gif showing a planet moving around the sun against a blue background
Mercury, the nearest planet to the sun, can get three times closer to our star than Earth does. But asteroids and comets can get much, much closer.
(Image credit: NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

When you think of objects close to the sun, Mercury, the solar system's innermost planet, probably comes to mind. But has any other object — natural or artificial — gotten closer to our star? And what's the closest an object has gotten to the sun while still escaping?

Many objects have reached much closer than Mercury, including asteroids, comets and spacecraft, experts told Live Science.

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Abha Jain
Abha Jain
Live Science contributor

Abha Jain is a freelance science writer. She did a masters degree in biology, specializing in neuroscience, from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, India, and is almost through with a bachelor's degree in archaeology from the University of Leicester, UK. She's also a self-taught space enthusiast, and so loves writing about topics in astronomy, archaeology and neuroscience.

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