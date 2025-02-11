Sun quiz: How well do you know our home star?
Test your knowledge on the giant ball of burning gas at the heart of the solar system.
The sun is much more than a bright light in the sky. It's a giant ball of burning gas that holds our cosmic neighborhood together and without it, there would be no life on Earth.
Our home star is also much more dynamic than most people think. It constantly spits out streams of radiation into the solar system and cycles through periods of increased activity that can litter its surface with dark spots and bring potentially damaging solar storms raining down on our planet, triggering vibrant aurora displays.
We are also constantly learning new things about the sun, such as the true origin of its magnetic field and how to predict when it will violently erupt.
So how much do you know about the sun? Let's test your knowledge of our local star with these 15 questions. And remember to log in to put your name on the leaderboard and click the yellow button if you need a hint!
Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.
