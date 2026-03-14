A new record for calculating out the decimal digits of pi has been reached.

As an irrational number, pi has no end — but that has not stopped computer engineers from chasing its eternal string of decimal places deeper into the unknown. Recently, technology media company StorageReview achieved a staggering new record , calculating 314 trillion digits of pi on a single Dell PowerEdge R7725 server that ran constantly for nearly four months.

The result shows that in modern pi calculations, the real battle is no longer just about processor speed but also storage space and efficiency. StorageReview's Dell PowerEdge R7725 server had 1.5 terabytes of memory to get the job done.

"The storage layer, specifically, is where this record was actually won," StorageReview representatives wrote in a December 2025 statement .

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An irrational arms race

Previous pi records have jumped fast in the past few years, from Google Cloud's 100 trillion-digit run in 2022 to StorageReview's own 105 trillion-digit and 202 trillion-digit marks in 2024. In April 2025, Linus Media Group and Kioxia stole the crown by calculating pi to 300 trillion digits — but StorageReview reclaimed the record in November 2025.

The results were announced in time for Pi Day, March 14 (or 3/14) — a nod to the number's famous first three digits (3.14). The day has become a lighthearted tribute to math, marked by pie jokes, slices of pie, classroom contests and a public fascination with a number that never ends.

Why pi is important

Pi is a key constant in mathematics, linking every circle's circumference to its diameter. It appears in geometry, physics, engineering and statistics, showing up in everything from waves and orbits to bridges, buildings and computer models. Most people encounter pi in school as a simplified number used to find the area or circumference of a circle. But for engineers and scientists, it's a building block that helps describe how the physical world works .

Pi is considered an irrational number because it cannot be written as a simple fraction of two whole numbers. Its decimal form never ends and never settles into a repeating pattern. Mathematician Johann Lambert was the first to prove pi was irrational in 1761 , showing that no fraction can exactly equal the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. So, even though pi is a precise number, its decimal expansion is endless.

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All those digits aren't strictly necessary for accurate calculations; NASA typically stops at 16 digits in its most precise calculations about the universe. Still, researchers challenge themselves to calculate pi to ever-more decimal places for multiple reasons. It's a way to test the limits of computers, storage and software, as a huge pi run can expose weaknesses in hardware better than many standard benchmarks. Calculating pi also helps researchers refine algorithms for handling other large calculations.

Then, of course, there's the fame of being the one to calculate pi out to the most decimal places yet. To achieve the mind-boggling result of 314 trillion digits of pi, StorageReview delivered around 280 GB/s bandwidth on its Dell server to handle the huge stream of intermediate calculations required for such a large run.

"If someone wants to take the record, we would like to see them take the whole thing: more digits, less power, shorter wall time, and the same zero-downtime reliability," the company said in the statement. "Until then, this is the benchmark for efficiency."

Pi quiz: How much do you know about this irrational number?