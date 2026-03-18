Spring is a prime time for starting a new workout routine, and no wonder. The combination of longer daylight hours, warmer weather and blossoming nature can be a powerful push to start afresh. Not only that, but springtime is also a great time to do it on a budget. March sales are filled with deals on running shoes, exercise equipment, fitness trackers, workout clothing, sports earbuds, and many other fitness essentials.

One of the biggest shopping events of the season is undoubtedly Amazon's spring sale, and while it is a great place for fitness enthusiasts to hunt for savings, it may not always be the best place to do so. Whether it is a premium Garmin watch or one of the best rowing machines, sometimes better deals are found elsewhere — at Best Buy or brand websites, for example.

To help you cut through the noise and save the most money, we have scoured the sales to find the cheapest picks. Below, you will find 9 fitness deals that blow Amazon out of the water.

Best fitness tracker deals

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The best early anti-Amazon deals on Garmin watches , budget fitness trackers , fitness trackers , smart rings , and other wearable fitness tech.

Best Samsung watch Save 43% ($171) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44mm: was $399.99 now $228.99 at Walmart Looking to upgrade your Android smartwatch? We have something that may pique your interest — Walmart has just slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 by a huge 43%, bringing this sleek fitness tracker to its lowest price since December last year. Hurry, this deal will not last long. Amazon's price: $379.99 Read more Read less ▼

Best Fitbit Save 24% ($59.96) Fitbit Sense 2: was $249.95 now $189.99 at Walmart Fitbit watches may be past their prime, but they still offer great value for money and still serve as excellent entry-level fitness trackers. If you are looking for something wallet- and beginner-friendly, do not miss this Walmart deal — the Fitbit Sense 2 is now 24% off. This watch is also available on Amazon, but at a much higher price. Amazon's price: $220.41 Read more Read less ▼

Best running shoes deals

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Top early anti-Amazon discounts on some of the best running shoes on the market: our favorite picks from Hoka, New Balance, Adidas, and more.

Best for all day wear Save 20% ($35) Hoka Bondi 9: was $175 now $140 at HOKA US A newer, snazzier version of our favorite everyday trainer, the Hoka Bondi 8. These well-cushioned all-rounder shoes will keep your feet comfortable all day. While not designed for racing, they are a go-to pick for those who tend to clock up a lot of steps. The best part? The Hoka Bondi 9 are now 20% off. Amazon's price: $170.89 Read more Read less ▼

Best Hoka Save 20% ($54.50) Hoka Cielo X1 2.0: was $275 now $220.50 at HOKA US Looking for something more race-friendly? Hoka has your back. They have dropped the price of the lightweight and highly responsive Cielo X1 2.0 running shoes by 20%, giving pro runners a perfect opportunity to save on new gear ahead of the upcoming summer competitions. Amazon's price: $312 Read more Read less ▼