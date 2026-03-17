Want to freshen up your workout routine with a snazzy pair of running shoes or brand new sports earbuds? Looking for a quality air purifier to breathe easier this hay fever season? Maybe you need a new electric toothbrush? Rest assured, Amazon has your back. The annual Big Spring Sale event returns March 25 - 31, and with it, plenty of huge deals on various health and fitness essentials.

That said, you do not have to wait another week or two to snap up the best discounts. Amazon has already slashed prices on many sought-after items, including some of the best fitness trackers and bone conduction headphones. Below, you will find the top 16 deals we have found so far.

You can trust us here. As experienced fitness professionals, we know what's best to buy around springtime, and since we are always on the lookout for the best offers, we can easily tell if the deal is genuine and truly worth your money.

Best Amazon deals on fitness trackers and smartwatches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best early deals on fitness trackers, Garmin watches, budget fitness trackers, smart rings, and more.

Best Google watch Save 17% ($60) Google Pixel Watch 4: was $349.99 now $289.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Forget about the Google Pixel Watch 3 — the Pixel Watch 4 is larger, brighter and more feature-rich than its predecessor, plus it comes with longer battery life and a wider range of colors. The best part? This sleek everyday smartwatch is now at its lowest-ever price.

Best entry-level Garmin watch Save 11% ($21.69) Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $195.97 now $174.28 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Stylish, easy to use and packed with personalized health insights, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an excellent option for fitness beginners and first-time smartwatch users. Plus, it has never been this cheap before.

Best Apple watch Save 25% ($100) Apple Watch Series 11: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Apple Watch Series 11 needs no introduction. This beautifully designed iOS smartwatch outperforms its competitors with its comprehensive tracking tools, a rich app ecosystem and advanced workout metrics. Now, it is $100 off.

Best Amazon deals on running shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best early deals on running shoes, from budget-friendly all-rounder trainers to premium race shoes.