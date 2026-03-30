Tudor Heart: A Renaissance gold necklace featuring a French-English pun on the love between Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon

QUICK FACTS Name: Tudor Heart What it is: A gold necklace with a red-enameled pendant Where it is from: Warwickshire, central England When it was made: Circa 1518

Half a millennium after a solid- gold Renaissance necklace was forged, a metal detectorist spotted it poking out of a dried-up pond in central England. The necklace's heart-shaped pendant — which features the red-enameled initials H and K, as well as a rose and a pomegranate — is one of only a few Tudor-period jewels to survive the bitter divorce of King Henry VIII and his first wife, Katherine of Aragon. (The queen's name is often spelled "Catherine," but she usually signed it "Katherine" while at court in England.)

The Tudor Heart necklace is made up of three parts . The 24-karat gold chain, which consists of 75 links, is 17.1 inches (43.4 centimeters) long and weighs 9.4 ounces (267 grams). A clasp in the shape of a hand coming out of a cloud serves to close the necklace and suspend a heart-shaped pendant. The pendant is 2.3 inches (5.9 cm) long and weighs 1.8 ounces (50 grams). But it's the decoration on the pendant, rather than the necklace itself, that makes the artifact historically significant.

On the front of the Tudor Heart, a white-and-red rose is entwined with a pomegranate tree, which represent the House of Tudor dynasty, headed by Henry VIII, and the Spanish homeland of Queen Katherine of Aragon, respectively. The back of the heart pendant is decorated with their initials joined by a tasseled cord. Katherine had originally married England's Prince Arthur, but she was widowed after just five months of marriage. Later, she became the first wife of Henry VIII (who ruled from 1509 to 1547), and their marriage lasted from 1509 until they were divorced in 1533 .

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Both sides of the Tudor Heart carry the motto "toujours," French for "always." But the motto may actually be a bilingual pun, according to the British Museum , since the spacing of the word makes it sound like "tous" ( French for "all") "yours" when read aloud.

Experts at the British Museum have confirmed that the composition of the gold and the style of the jewelry are consistent with an early-16th-century manufacture date, meaning the accessory was likely crafted during Henry VIII's marriage to Katherine. But because the necklace is not listed in inventories of royal jewels from the early 16th century, it's unlikely that either monarch owned it. This raises the question of why or for whom the necklace was made.

One possibility is that the heart was created to celebrate the betrothal of Princess Mary (later Queen Mary I ) in 1518. Mary was the only child of Henry and Katherine to survive infancy and was initially promised to Francis III, the Dauphin of France, when she was just 2 years old. The betrothal plan fell through a few years later.

Another possibility is that the necklace was made for someone of high standing, who would have worn it to show allegiance to the monarchs. Elements of the necklace suggest that, although it was made of high-quality gold, the workmanship was not of the same caliber, according to the U.K. Portable Antiquities scheme. If the object was made to be viewed from afar, it may have been given as a prize for winning a royal joust or other equestrian event.

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The Tudor Heart pendant is a rare example of early Tudor dynasty jewelry and is on display at the British Museum, which raised 3.5 million British pounds ($4.7 million) in early 2026 to buy the artifact.