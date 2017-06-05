The Science of Jet Lag: 5 Surprising Findings

Credit: Milkovasa/Shutterstock

Nothing can throw off the start of a fun vacation faster than jet lag.

Travelers who feel groggy in the afternoon or wake up well before sunrise can blame both things on the body's biological clock falling out of sync with the time on the person's watch.

A "master clock" in the brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus controls the body's circadian rhythm. This clock responds to external signals — most notably, sunlight — to sync the body's internal timing with that of the environment.

How far you travel and where you go can affect how well your body responds to these disruptions. Read on to learn more about jet lag.