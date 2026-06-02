Rusty, orange water 'bleeds' across brilliant Bolivian lagoon — Earth from space

A 2015 astronaut photo shows dark-orange water that appears to bleed across the bright-white floor of a high-altitude salt lake in the Bolivian Andes.

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Satellite photo showing bright orange water &quot;bleeding&quot; across the white bed of a slat lake
Bolivia's Laguna Colorada has colorful, algae-rich waters that appear to "bleed" across its brilliant, salty white bed when viewed from space.
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Laguna Colorada, Altiplano, Bolivia [-22.19489413, -67.77420764]

What's in the photo? Rust-colored water appears to bleed across a salt bed

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? April 16, 2015