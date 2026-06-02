Rusty, orange water 'bleeds' across brilliant Bolivian lagoon — Earth from space

QUICK FACTS Where is it? Laguna Colorada, Altiplano, Bolivia [-22.19489413, -67.77420764] What's in the photo? Rust-colored water appears to bleed across a salt bed Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station When was it taken? April 16, 2015

In this striking satellite photo, rusty-orange water appears to bleed across the salty white floor of a high-altitude lagoon in Bolivia.

Laguna Colorada ("Red Lagoon" in Spanish) is a hypersaline, or extremely salty, lake in Bolivia's Altiplano — the world's second-highest plateau, which stretches across the Andes. It sits around 14,100 feet (4,300 meters) above sea level.

The lagoon was once much larger, which is evident thanks to the striations of an ancient shoreline visible along its right edge. As it eventually dried out, an uneven layer of borax salt (sodium tetraborate) was left behind. These salty crystals often rise above the water level, creating bright-white islands and causing the "bleeding" effect when viewed from above.

The water's reddish hues come from algae, predominantly Dunaliella salina. This salt-loving species is rich in red pigments known as carotenoids, and is responsible for creating similarly reddish waters across the globe .

The lake is often much redder. However, the water's hue changes based on its temperature and salinity, which determine the growth of various alga species, according to NASA's Earth Observatory . At some points in the year, the color is greenish.

The area surrounding the lagoon is home to a number of animals, including llamas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laguna Colorada has been listed as a "wetland of international importance" since 1990 under the Ramsar Convention. Its surroundings are home to a number of animals, including mountain cats, foxes and llamas. However, its most famous residents are flamingos.

At least three species of the bright-pink birds — the Andean flamingo (Phoenicoparrus andinus), the Chilean flamingo (Phoenicopterus chilensis) and the James's flamingo (Phoenico