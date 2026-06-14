Life's Little Mysteries

Do you really have to wash rice before you cook it?

Rice is eaten by more than half of the world's population daily. Should everyone be washing it before it's cooked?

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A person holds a metal pot over a sink.
When rice is rinsed, the water is often whitish at first. But what are you washing off?
(Image credit: Yuuji via Getty Images)

If you've ever washed uncooked rice, you've seen the pale, milky-white water that rinses away. Billions of people across the world eat rice every day. So should everybody who cooks rice wash it beforehand?

This question has been the subject of a number of scientific studies, which have looked at how washing rice affects its texture, nutrition and how well it removes unwanted substances, such as dust, arsenic and microplastics.

Charles Q. Choi
Charles Q. Choi
Live Scien