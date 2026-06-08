Thanks to natural selection, Indigenous Andeans may digest potatoes better than anyone else in the world, study finds

Indigenous Andeans in Peru may be able to digest potatoes and other starches more easily than anyone in the world, a new study finds.

Scientists discovered that Indigenous Andeans have more copies of the gene for saliva-based starch digestion enzymes — called amylase — than any other population worldwide. Natural selection drove the surge in amylase genes following the local domestication of potatoes around 10,000 years ago, according to the study published May 5 in the journal Nature Communications .

Amylase in humans' saliva breaks complex starch down into simple sugars, making the starch easier to digest. Populations worldwide differ in the number of gene copies that encode for amylase, but more copies means more amylase production and presumably, improved starch digestion .

On average, people around the world have seven copies of the amylase gene, but Indigenous Andeans in Peru possess an average of 10 copies. People with a higher number of amylase genes had a 1.24% higher chance of surviving and reproducing than those with fewer copies, the researchers wrote in the study.

While that number seems small, this is an "insanely high" adaptive advantage that would have compounded over each successive generation, study co-author Omer Gokcumen , a professor of biological sciences at the University of Buffalo, told Live Science.

Being able to digest amylase effectively was more than just passing gas when eating potatoes, Gokcumen said. The strong survival and reproductive advantage suggests either a substantial number of babies did not survive because the pregnancies were not successful, or people with more gene copies have more babies, he said. "It's actually a life or death kind of situation."

Variation in starch digestion