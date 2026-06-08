Thanks to natural selection, Indigenous Andeans may digest potatoes better than anyone else in the world, study finds

After domesticating potatoes 10,000 years ago, the ancient people of the Andes evolved to have more copies of a key gene involved in digesting starch.

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Peruvian woman preparing potatoes outside
Indigenous Andeans in Peru have more copies of a gene that helps with starch digestion than anyone else in the world.
(Image credit: hadynyah via Getty images)

Indigenous Andeans in Peru may be able to digest potatoes and other starches more easily than anyone in the world, a new study finds.

Scientists discovered that Indigenous Andeans have more copies of the gene for saliva-based starch digestion enzymes — called amylase — than any other population worldwide. Natural selection drove the surge in amylase genes following the local domestication of potatoes around 10,000 years ago, according to the study published May 5 in the journal Nature Communications.