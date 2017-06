The wreck of an Italian naval ship has been discovered nearly 77 years after it sank during World War II. The naval destroyer IT Artigliere was found more than 12,000 feet (3,700 meters) underwater in the Mediterranean Sea.

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's private company Vulcan Inc. announced that the finding was made in March by the company's research vessel (R/V) Petrel. [Read full story about the shipwreck's discovery]