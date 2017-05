8 Weird Things People Have Swallowed

Credit: Dublin Incorporating the National Children's Hospital/CC BY-NC-ND 4.0

A 29-year-old prisoner in Ireland went to the emergency room after he swallowed a cellphone . An X-ray showed the phone was in the man's stomach. Since the phone didn't pass through the digestive system on its own, doctors tried to remove it using medical tools to pull the device up through the esophagus. However, they couldn't align the phone correctly to get it out of the stomach without potentially damaging the esophagus, according to a 2016 report of the case. Ultimately, the doctors needed to make a make a surgical incision into the man's stomach to get the phone out.

Doctors at the Dublin Incorporating the National Children's Hospital described the case in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports in 2016.