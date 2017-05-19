8 Weird Things People Have Swallowed

1 of 10

Credit: Dr. Ghofran Ageely

Oops!

It's probably not a good idea to swallow anything that isn't food or medicine. Yet doctors have seen cases of people who've swallowed all sorts of weird objects, from household items like lighters to tech gadgets like an entire cellphone. One 10-year-old girl even swallowed a part of her fidget spinner. Take a look ...