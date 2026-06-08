Roman bath clog: The world's oldest shower shoes were found at a fort along Hadrian's Wall

The Romans were the first to wear clog-style footwear to the baths to protect their feet from the hot floor and to better navigate slippery surfaces.

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an old wooden platform sole with a decaying leather upper that looks like a clog or slide
Archaeologists discovered this Roman bath clog at the Vindolanda fort in the U.K.
(Image credit: The Vindolanda Trust)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Roman bath clog

What it is: A wooden platform shoe with a leather top strap

Where it is from: Vindolanda Fort, Northumberland, U.K.

When it was made: A.D. 140 to 180