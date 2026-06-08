Roman bath clog: The world's oldest shower shoes were found at a fort along Hadrian's Wall

QUICK FACTS Name: Roman bath clog What it is: A wooden platform shoe with a leather top strap Where it is from: Vindolanda Fort, Northumberland, U.K. When it was made: A.D. 140 to 180

Archaeologists have discovered thousands of preserved shoes at Vindolanda, an ancient Roman fort along Hadrian's Wall . But this one is quite possibly the world's oldest example of a shower shoe.

The " bath clog " — which consists of a wooden platform sole and a leather upper — was a version of the kind of slip-on shoe people today wear in locker room showers or at a nail salon to avoid issues like foot fungus. But the Romans wore the platform clogs — which they called " sculponeae " in Latin — to protect themselves from the hot, slippery floors of the bath house.

Roman bath houses were communal gathering places , according to English Heritage, a historic trust that conserves artifacts and heritage sites. A bather would undress then move from a cold room to a warm room to a hot room, then back to the first room for a cold plunge. One of the most important inventions in Roman bathing was the hypocaust system, which involved stoking a furnace underneath a raised floor to heat the warm and hot rooms and their baths. This radiant heat system also made the floor incredibly hot to the touch.

Because Roman shower shoes were made from perishable materials, the oldest and best-known examples come from Vindolanda, a Roman fort in Northumberland, England, where organic remains have been preserved in oxygen-free layers of mud. Archaeologists have found over 5,000 Roman shoes at Vindolanda — around 50 of which are bath clogs , according to Elizabeth Greene , an archaeologist at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

Most of the bath clogs feature a wooden platform 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) high and a leather strap across the top. According to Greene, some of the clogs were plain and others were decorated with geometric patterns or representations of toes cut into the surface.