After eight years slingshotting around the inner solar system, the joint European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo has finally entered into orbit around Mercury — becoming only the second mission ever to orbit the closest planet to the sun.

Mission scientists confirmed on Saturday (Nov. 21) that the spacecraft reached Mercury's orbit and is transmitting data back to the ground team.

However, the orbital insertion didn't go entirely as planned, European Space Agency (ESA) representatives said in a statement on Monday. Due to a software glitch, the spacecraft didn't fire its thrusters for the full 37 minutes required to slow its approach to Mercury.

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While ESA investigates the issue and what it means for the spacecraft's trajectory, BepiColombo remains "safe," the statement noted. The spacecraft will hopefully be ready to begin a year of intensive science observations of Mercury starting a few months from now.

An illustration of BepiColombo approaching Mercury for orbital insertion. (Image credit: ESA)

BepiColombo's space odyssey

Built jointly by ESA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), BepiColombo is actually two separate probes, which are currently stacked one atop the other in orbit. The ESA-built orbiter, named the Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO), and the JAXA-built orbiter, the Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (Mio), carry separate science instruments, and they will soon diverge into separate orbital paths around the mysterious inner planet, operating as two probes gathering different streams of data.

A selfie of BepiColombo during a flyby of Mercury's north pole in 2025. (Image credit: ESA)

The pair of probes launched together aboard an Ariane 5 rocket in October 2018, and spent the following eight years on an interplanetary journey that took them past Earth, the moon and Venus. It even passed by Mercury itself six times. (During one of these flybys, in January 2025, Bepi snapped an incredible closeup photo of Mercury's north pole .)

This complicated cosmic choreography was necessary to prevent BepiColombo from picking up too much speed and overshooting Mercury's orbit, according to ESA. Mercury sits about 36 million miles (58 million kilometers) from our star, or roughly one third of the distance between Earth and the sun. That makes it very difficult for a spacecraft to reach Mercury without being captured by the sun's considerable gravitational pull and dragged off course.

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Only one other spacecraft — NASA's MESSENGER probe — has succeeded in entering Mercury orbit before, circling the planet from 2011 to 2015 after its own seven-year journey through space.

What will BepiColombo study now?

Assuming ESA determines that BepiColombo is fit to continue its mission as planned, then it will spend the next few months getting both probes in position to start mapping Mercury in the greatest detail ever.

MPO and Mio are expected to separate in early December, with Mio entering a highly elliptical orbit around Mercury's poles. MPO will then take a few more months to fine-tune its trajectory, reaching a lower and more circular polar orbit in March 2027, according to ESA . Its science operations are expected to begin in April.

The sibling probes will each orbit Mercury several times a day, with MPO completing an orbit every 2 hours or so . Observing the mysterious inner planet from several different vantage points, the probes will make the most comprehensive map of Mercury ever. The mission's suite of science instruments will study the planet across the electromagnetic spectrum , taking observations in X-rays, gamma-rays and ultraviolet light, as well as collecting detailed measurements of the planet's magnetic field.

With this information, scientists hope to unravel many mysteries of the least-explored planet in the solar system. The new data should enable scientists to tackle myriad long-standing questions: What is Mercury's interior made of, and where does its magnetic field come from? How was the planet formed, and to what extent is it still tectonically active today? By making precise measurements of the spacecraft's orbit and position, a radio experiment will also provide a new test of Einstein's theory of general relativity .

Stay tuned for more updates from ESA about humanity's first visit to Mercury in more than a decade.