Life's Little Mysteries

What's the deepest cave in the world?

There are two contenders for the world's deepest cave, and they're in the same mountain range.

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A person wearing a yellow helmet and red jacket repels down a dark cave.
Which cave is the deepest in the world?
(Image credit: Paolo Gagliardi via Getty Images)

Caves pockmark the world, extending deep into the bowels of Earth. Many caves are record holders, including one in Kentucky that's the longest known cave system, another in Vietnam that's the largest cave, and one in Mexico that holds the title for the longest underwater cave. But caves are known for being dark abysses, so which is the deepest cave on Earth? And which strange animals live at their deepest depths?

There's no clear winner, Live Science found. Instead, there are two caves that alternate as the record holders for the deepest cave on our planet: Veryovkina and Krubera-Voronya (also spelled Voronja), limestone caves in Abkhazia, an autonomous republic in the Republic of Georgia.