Save $51 on This All-Inclusive Raspberry Pi Starter Kit [Deal]

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a versatile, credit card-sized PC that can be used as the foundation for a variety of projects, from a retro 16-bit gaming console to a media streaming PC for your living room.

For the DIY crowd, NeeGo offers its Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit for $68.99. The kit features everything you need to get your Raspberry Pi project off the ground, and it's $51 cheaper than buying each item separately.

In addition to the Raspberry Pi 3 board, the kit includes a 16GB MicroSD card pre-loaded with the Raspberry Pi NOOBS operating system, a Raspberry Pi 3 case, power supply, HDMI cable and two heatsinks. There's even an HDMI cable that lets you connect your new PC to a monitor or HDTV.

The board itself — which normally sells for $35 — features a 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM processor and built-in 802.11n and Bluetooth.

Whether it's for yourself, a curious child or a retro-gaming aficionado, this kit makes starting any Raspberry Pi-based project easy and affordable.

Original article on Live Science.